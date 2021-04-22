Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ladder Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 114,665 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,609 shares of company stock worth $1,389,335. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.