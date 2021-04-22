Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.
Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.
In related news, CFO Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $494,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Insiders sold 126,609 shares of company stock worth $1,389,335 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $13,295,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $11,025,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $7,352,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.