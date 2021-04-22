Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $494,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Insiders sold 126,609 shares of company stock worth $1,389,335 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $13,295,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $11,025,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $7,352,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.