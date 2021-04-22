Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 61.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 61.50 price objective from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LHN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 60 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 57.99.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

