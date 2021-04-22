Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,390,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.40.

LRCX opened at $641.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $588.08 and a 200-day moving average of $500.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

