Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $780.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $740.00 to $780.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $641.25 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $588.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,390,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

