Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $815.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $800.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.36% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.40.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $630.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,933. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $588.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.