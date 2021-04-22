Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Down 3.4%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $618.88 and last traded at $619.34. Approximately 72,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,684,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $641.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $588.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.36. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

