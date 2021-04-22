Lamden (TAU) Trading Up 45% Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $14.33 million and $48,897.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00011348 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

