Landbox (LAND) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Landbox has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $613,304.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00064901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.00281835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004492 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.12 or 0.01017127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.00689312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,147.33 or 1.01209514 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

