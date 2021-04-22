Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Buys $112,600.00 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LNDC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,096. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $331.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 615,069 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Landec by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Landec by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

