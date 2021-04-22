Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Up to $22.58

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $23.75. Lands’ End shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

LE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $787.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $538.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,381 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

