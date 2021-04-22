Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $226.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.18, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $146.06 and a twelve month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.