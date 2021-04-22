Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 1,687 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $78.87 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.33. The company has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

