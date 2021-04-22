Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. United Bank raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 755,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,689,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 859.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 45,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LLY opened at $190.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
