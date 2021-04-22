Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. United Bank raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 755,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,689,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 859.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 45,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $190.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

