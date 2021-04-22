Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 79.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $26,167,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 704,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

NYSE:CCI opened at $182.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average of $162.69. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 114.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $184.68.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.18. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

