Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day moving average is $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

