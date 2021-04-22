Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $1.71 Million in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,373,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,726,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $174.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.55. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $184.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,428 shares of company stock worth $4,242,087 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.