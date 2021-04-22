Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,142 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 19.9% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Trex by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.82. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

