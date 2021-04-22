Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Teladoc Health by 62.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 243.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 520,443 shares of company stock valued at $99,879,942. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC opened at $182.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.