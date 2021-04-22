Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after acquiring an additional 418,292 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after buying an additional 381,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,373,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after buying an additional 174,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,292,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.03. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $196.93 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MASI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

