Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 1,423 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,247,000 after purchasing an additional 474,165 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

