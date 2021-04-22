Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 358 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $417.68 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.82 and a 200-day moving average of $375.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.