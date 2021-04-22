Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,194 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $216,646,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,156 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $58,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,881,000 after purchasing an additional 583,137 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

CCEP stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $56.56.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

