Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Reduces Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ferrari by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Ferrari by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE RACE opened at $214.75 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $147.08 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.