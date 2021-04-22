Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $274.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.35 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 128.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

