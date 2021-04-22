Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 2,404 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $388.25 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.09 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.32.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.22.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

