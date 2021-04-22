Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 2,404 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PAYC stock opened at $388.25 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.09 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.32.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.22.
In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
