Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $259.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

