Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System updated its Q2 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $175.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.88. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $94.12 and a 52 week high of $179.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Landstar System alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.13.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.