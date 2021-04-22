Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report $115.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.20 million. Lannett posted sales of $144.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $491.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.50 million to $493.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $514.23 million, with estimates ranging from $510.68 million to $519.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lannett by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 327,982 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lannett by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Lannett by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lannett by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

LCI opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.