Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.06

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 4603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

A number of research firms have commented on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 269.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $50,020 and sold 72,188 shares valued at $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lantheus by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 435,251 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lantheus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

