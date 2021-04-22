Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $2,828,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,715,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $445.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.