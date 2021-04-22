Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.76 and last traded at $58.49. 260,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,448,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.76.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.