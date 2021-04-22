Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Down 4.7%

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) was down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 48,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 873,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 56.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Snow Phipps Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

