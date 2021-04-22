Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Down 4.7%

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) was down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 48,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 873,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.
The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
