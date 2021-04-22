Laureen Cook Sells 8,017 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Laureen Cook sold 8,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $171,724.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at $296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UNTY stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $21.40. 24,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,204. The firm has a market cap of $222.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.42. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

UNTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 39.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

