Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LRCDF. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LRCDF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.05. 415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

