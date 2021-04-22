Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.66

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$41.66 and last traded at C$41.64, with a volume of 174816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.22.

LB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$40.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.14.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

