Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$49.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$43.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LB. CIBC upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.83.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up C$2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,124. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$42.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.14.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.