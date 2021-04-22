Lawson Products (LAWS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Lawson Products to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, analysts expect Lawson Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $461.64 million, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $60.79.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.