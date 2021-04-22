Leadcoin (LDC) Achieves Market Cap of $224,219.51

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Leadcoin has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Leadcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Leadcoin has a market cap of $224,219.51 and approximately $472.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00072988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00735466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00095836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,328.56 or 0.08095691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00050621 BTC.

Leadcoin Profile

Leadcoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

