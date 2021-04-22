Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.93

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.93 and traded as high as $34.40. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 84,463 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $180.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.82 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

