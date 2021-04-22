Legacy Wealth Management Inc Cuts Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,718,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for approximately 24.8% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 11.21% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $185,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 755.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 260.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

SCHK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.46. 4,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,634. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.