Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.10. 4,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,534. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

