Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $86.52 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 11.6% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.96% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $86,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,640. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.