Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $89.90 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 12.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 0.67% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $89,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,552,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after buying an additional 257,597 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,580,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 426,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after buying an additional 165,699 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $139.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,112. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

