Legacy Wealth Management Inc Sells 39,051 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,051 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.19% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $28,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $102.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,198. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $105.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.28.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

