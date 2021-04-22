Legacy Wealth Management Inc Sells 91,721 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,721 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 28.4% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 0.78% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $212,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,706,000 after acquiring an additional 69,394 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.47. 4,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,291. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $152.34 and a 1 year high of $236.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

