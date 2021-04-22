Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 8.3% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,094,000 after buying an additional 1,092,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,592,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after buying an additional 1,439,172 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,921,000 after buying an additional 88,985 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.06. 70,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $60.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

