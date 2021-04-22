Lendingblock Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lendingblock has a market cap of $1.04 million and $438.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00065599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00092550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.99 or 0.00674357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00049856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

