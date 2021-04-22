Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Shares Down 6.3%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.64. 4,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lendlease Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Lendlease Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

