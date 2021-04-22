Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.73.

Several analysts have commented on LESL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000.

LESL stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.99.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

